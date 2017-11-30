

CTV Saskatoon





A report of a person with a gun outside a Saskatoon elementary school prompted the school’s lockdown Thursday morning.

Saskatoon police say a witness reported seeing an armed male — police have yet to provide details on his age — outside the school on Ravine Drive at about 9:20 a.m.

The school was immediately placed under a perimeter lockdown and officers checked the area as well as a nearby school, police said in a news release.

No weapons were found and no suspicious people were located.

The perimeter lockdown has since been lifted.