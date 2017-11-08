

CTV Prince Albert





A group sharing a pro-ISIS message hacked the Prince Albert police website Wednesday morning.

The police service’s site was altered to show a black screen with the message: “Hacked by Team System Dz. I Love Islamic state.”

It’s not yet confirmed if Team System Dz, a group that has claimed responsibility for a number of cyber-attacks, is actually behind the hack. Prince Albert police are only stating the group responsible for changing the website has appeared in other media reports.

“The group responsible for changes to the website have been in the media previously due to activity on other sites,” a statement on the Prince Albert Police Service Facebook page, attributed to Sgt. Travis Willie, read.

Team System Dz claimed on Monday to be responsible for attacks on the sites of more than 800 schools in the U.S. In June, the group hacked government websites in Maryland, Ohio and New York.

Prince Albert police said no information or privacy breached occurred because of the hack.

The hack was removed from the website around 10 a.m. and replaced with a message reading, “Prince Albert Police Service's website will return shortly.”

“This has not previously occurred to the Prince Albert Police Service website and proactive measures are being taken to prevent this from happening again,” the statement from police read.

The breach did not affect police operations.

--- with files from CTVNews.ca