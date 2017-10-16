

Five Saskatoon homes have been evacuated after a grader struck and ruptured a natural gas line.

The grader hit the line in a back alley between Avenue T and Avenue U South, near 20th Street West, at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

SaskEnergy is on scene, and emergency crews have secured the area.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.