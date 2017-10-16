Grader hits gas line; five homes evacuated
A grader sits in an alley near 20th Street after striking a gas line. Emergency crews can be seen in the background. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:16PM CST
Five Saskatoon homes have been evacuated after a grader struck and ruptured a natural gas line.
The grader hit the line in a back alley between Avenue T and Avenue U South, near 20th Street West, at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
SaskEnergy is on scene, and emergency crews have secured the area.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
