Going Phoneless: 24 hours without a smartphone
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:48AM CST
In a time when Canadians are so reliant on technology, CTV News Saskatoon asked the question, “Could you go the day without your cellphone?”
According to a Harris/Decima poll, the average Canadian checks their smartphone once every 10 minutes, an average of 100 times a day.
Fifteen-year-old Makenzie Reddekop checks her iPhone approximately 300 times a day, primarily using the device for Snapchat and Instagram.
“Usually when I come home from school I just shut my lights off, lay in bed and use my phone until it’s supper and then I go do the same thing,” Reddekop said.
City Hospital Foundation CEO Steve Shannon uses his phone for emails and checking-in with his son.
“I totally rely on my phone to find out where I’m going to be in the next hour,” Shannon explained.
Courtney Lato, a mother of two and substitute teacher, depends on her smartphone to coordinate with her husband and get upcoming work.
“Teachers that I sub for regularly will text me to say, ‘Are you available tomorrow?’” Lato said. “So I could potentially miss out on hundreds of dollars.”
Lato, Shannon and Reddekop went 24 hours without their smartphones or tablets and documented their experience with a video diary.
The video diaries showed what life is like in a phoneless world.
In the morning, Lato didn’t have her alarm clock and Shannon couldn’t check the weather or emails.
“I wish I had my phone and I’m craving my phone,” Reddekop said in her video diary.
As time went on the three realized how reliant they are on the device.
“I got lost today on the way to an appointment and I had to stop and ask a real person for directions,” Lato said.
But the CEO, the mother and the teenager survived the day and learned how addicted society is to technology.
“I think I underestimated my use,” Shannon told CTV News.
“I was so stressed out before and now it just feels normal again,” Reddekop said.
And Shannon had his phone back in his hands in time to announce the winner of the home lottery.
“We have to let someone know they just won a house worth $1.3 million,” Shannon said.
