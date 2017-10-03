

A GoFundMe page setup to help cover medical and travel expenses for the family of a man who was seriously injured by gunfire in the Las Vegas shooting surpassed its goal in less than one day.

Ryan Sarrazin, who’s in his 30s, was seriously injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino fired shots at a crowd of over 22,000 at a nearby country music festival Sunday evening, according to a family friend.

More than $52,000 of the $50,000 goal was raised in 22 hours through the online campaign. A new fundraising goal of $75,000 has since been set.

"The Sarrazin and Moore families would like to extend our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for all the contributions to the GoFundMe page, as well as all the prayers and well wishes we have received," the families said in a statement Tuesday.

"We would like to ask the media for privacy and discretion in regards to his condition and going forward as we support Ryan in his recovery."

Four Canadians have so far been confirmed among the dead. The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Sarrazin’s family friend, Tamara Johnson, is raising money through GoFundMe to help his family cover medical and travel expenses. She didn’t state publicly the extent of his injuries, but said the family has travelled to Las Vegas to be with him.

Sarrazin was born and raised in the Shellbrook and Spiritwood area of Saskatchewan, but is now living in Camrose, Alta., Johnson said.

Carrie-Lynn Denis from Leoville, Sask. was also injured in the shooting. CTV News has confirmed that Denis was shot in the foot, but is otherwise fine and travelling back home.