The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is speaking out after a Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate claimed Indigenous people are anti-abortion.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is calling it a ‘sensitive subject.’ This in response to candidate Rob Clarke’s claim made in an interview recently posted on a website belonging to the Ottawa-based group Right Now. The group’s purpose is to help elect politicians who are anti-abortion.

“You know I think about some of the young ladies who have been brutally raped and they get pregnant, how do you justify that?”, Cameron said.

“How can we say that this lady shouldn't get an abortion, you know there’s different perspectives. However, First Nations people do believe that life is a gift and it’s one of creator’s biggest gifts that we have to respect."

When asked by Right Now what sort of pro-life provincial legislation he would support, Clarke said he would take a look at the legislation and decide. He then went on to say, "Here's an interesting aspect that I think most people don't realize, especially amongst non-Aboriginals, and that is that First Nations don't believe in abortion. I'm First Nations and I don't believe in abortion.”

"It's a stereotype, where many people believe that First Nations and the Metis are so left-wing and vote NDP."

When asked if it was fair for Clarke to make a comment generalizing the views of Indigenous people, Cameron said that all candidates have the right to speak on any issue. “We respect all the candidates on what they’re doing and what they’re saying and we wish good luck to each and every one of them.”

A spokesman for Clarke's leadership campaign says the interview posted online is accurate and that Clarke is letting the interview stand without further comment.