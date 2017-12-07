Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.
People tie up a free Christmas tree that they cut down in a handout photo from the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The trees aren't native to the area where they are growing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Nature Conservancy of Canada MANDATORY CREDIT
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 3:38PM CST
EDMONTON -- Free Christmas trees are available in Alberta and Saskatchewan this weekend, for a good cause.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is hosting tree harvesting events on Saturday in central Alberta and near Saskatoon in an attempt to get rid of invasive spruce trees.
The trees aren't native to the Saskatoon area and their presence could actually damage the habitat for other plants and animals.
Anyone can go and cut down a free spruce tree at a property near Saskatoon that is owned by the conservancy.
In Alberta, the harvest is done and people are invited to a property in the Red Deer River area to pick up a free blue spruce tree.
The free tree harvest comes as holiday shoppers face higher costs for natural Christmas trees at retail outlets.
More Stories
- MLAs to mark Wall’s last day in the legislature with speeches 1
- Five candidates battling for Battlefords-Lloydminster seat
- Trudeau to visit North Battleford to back Liberal byelection candidate
- Alberta promises lawsuit, other 'consequences' on Sask. licence plate ban
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.
- Family hopeful two years after Sheree Fertuck disappearance
- Miguel Gomez handed 12-year sentence for stabbing death of Matthew Herman
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.