Four teenagers are in hospital with undetermined injuries after a multi-vehicle accident in College Park early Saturday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the 400 block of McKercher Drive just after 12:00 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles involved in a collision, with a truck on its side.

Rescue technicians stabilized the vehicles and ensured the scene wasn’t a fire hazard. Firefighters assisted with medical care before three teenage girls and one teenage male were taken to hospital.