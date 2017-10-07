Four teens in hospital after Saturday morning collision
Four teenagers are in hospital with undetermined injuries after a multi-vehicle accident in College Park early Saturday morning. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, October 7, 2017 10:35AM CST
Four teenagers are in hospital with undetermined injuries after a multi-vehicle accident in College Park early Saturday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the 400 block of McKercher Drive just after 12:00 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles involved in a collision, with a truck on its side.
Rescue technicians stabilized the vehicles and ensured the scene wasn’t a fire hazard. Firefighters assisted with medical care before three teenage girls and one teenage male were taken to hospital.
