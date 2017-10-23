

cory coleman, CTV Saskatoon





Students from Sutherland School's Grade 5 class helped a former student celebrate her 100th birthday Monday.

Anne Iwanicha, who grew up in Sutherland, attended the Saskatoon elementary school from 1923 until 1931.

Students gathered at her nursing home to wish her a happy birthday and talk about what they are learning in school, including science and history.

Iwanicha said seeing students from her former school left her a bit speechless.

"I am kind of stunned by everything that's happening," said Iwanicha. "I mean, 100 years is a long time to live."

Looking back on her life, Iwanicha said she is happy with how everything has turned out.

"I'm happy the way things are. That's about all I can say. And, hope for the best," Iwanicha said.

She also said she was able to spend time with nearly all of her family over the weekend, which she is grateful for.

For some of the students, though, the celebration was more than just a party.

Ahiahonu Elizabeth is a teacher at Sutherland School and wanted the event to be a learning experience for the students.

"Having this intergenerational learning will give the students the mindset of how to go back into the community to help in every way,” Elizabeth said.

“This will help them to be very critical thinkers, seeing how life can be in different stages.”

Elizabeth said she hopes to take students on more field trips to teach them how to help their community.