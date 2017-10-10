Former MLA Bill Boyd’s case adjourned
Saskatchewan Energy Minister Bill Boyd speaks to media in this undated file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 3:56PM CST
The case against former Saskatchewan Party MLA Bill Boyd was before a judge in Kindersley on Tuesday.
Boyd is facing four environmental charges, including one count of violating the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act and three counts of violating the Environmental Management and Protection Act. The charges stem from alleged violations on Crown farmland near Eston, Sask., in the spring and to work done on the shoreline of the South Saskatchewan River.
The case was adjourned Tuesday.
