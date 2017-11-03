

CTV Saskatoon





A former Manitoba TV broadcaster facing charges for bank robberies in Regina and Medicine Hat is a person of interest in a Saskatoon case, police say.

Saskatoon police confirm Stephen Vogelsang is a person of interest in connection with a robbery at an Eighth Street bank this summer.

The robbery occurred on July 31, but no charges have been laid, according to police.

The police service said in a news release sent the day of the robbery a witness told officers a man came into the bank and demanded money from an employee. He was carrying a blue bag, his hand was bandaged and he was wearing a silk-rimmed fedora hat, sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt and a mesh jacket.

He claimed to have a weapon, but no weapon was shown, police said.

Vogelsang is currently in custody in Medicine Hat, Alta., after he was arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in the city. He’s also charged in three Regina robberies that occurred between July 8 and Oct. 18.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The 53-year-old worked as a sports reporter at what is now CTV Prince Albert before taking a sportscaster job at CTV Winnipeg — which was then known as CKY — in 1992. He eventually worked his way up to news director before becoming a journalism teacher at Red River College in 2002.

He moved to B.C. in 2011 but returned to Winnipeg in 2014. He was most recently teaching again at Red River until this summer.

Court documents suggest Vogelsang was having legal trouble, both personal and criminal.

He and his wife lost $85,000 on three properties in B.C. before divorcing in December 2016.

He was charged with sexual assault in September 2016. The charge was stayed last month.

Vogelsang missed mortgage payments on his Winnipeg home which was going into foreclosure in March 2017.

Also in March 2017, a woman filed and was granted a protection order against Vogelsang.

The woman met Vogelsang in 2002, when he was a college instructor, and said they were in an on and off relationship since 2004.

The woman said he opened up to her about living with depression, and was repeatedly contacting her.

"Now that he has come to my home, he's had a third visit from the police. He is not, clearly not listening to anyone and adamant about going to the same gym. That's when I really felt like my safety was at risk,” the woman told court in her application for the protection order. "It's become, it's emotional and verbal abuse."

Vogelsang’s lawyer is appealing the protection order.

--- with files from CTV Winnipeg and CTV Regina