Rob Clarke, a former Conservative Party MP and RCMP sergeant has announced he is running to be Saskatchewan’s premier.

“I’ll be the NDP’s worst nightmare,” Rob Clarke told CTV News at Remai Modern where he announced his candidacy.

Clarke said his aboriginal background would change the current climate of the Sask. Party, referring to the education minister’s recent comments about Indigenous education in the school’s curriculum.

“I think what I can bring to the table is inclusion and bridging the gap, bringing all demographics — aboriginal and non-aboriginal — together,” Clarke said.

Clarke served 18 years in the RCMP. In 2008, he was elected as the Conservative Party candidate for the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River constituency.

Clarke held his seat in the House of Commons until he was defeated in 2015 by NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois.

Clarke is the sixth candidate competing to become the next premier.

Scott Moe, Ken Cheveldayoff, Gord Wyant, Alanna Koch and Tina Beaudry-Mellor are also running.

The new leader will be elected at the end of January.