Former Conservative MP Rob Clarke expected to run for Sask. Party Leadership
Former RCMP sergeant and MP for Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River Rob Clarke leaves court for a break prior to testimony in the murder trial of Curtis Dagenais in Saskatoon on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:06AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:22AM CST
Former MP Rob Clarke is the latest candidate expected to announce his intention to run for Saskatchewan Party leader.
Clarke began his career as an RCMP officer where he served 18 years as a member, all of which were spent in Saskatchewan. He was elected as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate in Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River in March of 2008 when he defeated Liberal candidate Joan Beatty. Clarke held his seat in the House of Commons until he was defeated in 2015 by NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois.
A member of the Muskeg Lake First Nation, Clarke grew up in British Columbia.
Clarke posted on Twitter that he will make a special announcement at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live.
