Police are charging a former broadcaster in connection with a bank robbery in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say officers have requested a warrant for the arrest of Stephen Vogelsang. He will be facing one count of robbery in connection with a July 31 robbery at a bank on Eighth Street, according to police.

In a news release sent the day of the robbery, Saskatoon police said a witness told officers a man came into the bank and demanded money from an employee. He was carrying a blue bag, his hand was bandaged and he was wearing a silk-rimmed fedora hat, sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt and a mesh jacket.

He claimed to have a weapon, but no weapon was shown, police said.

Vogelsang, as of last week, was in custody in Medicine Hat after he was arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in the Alberta city. He’s also charged in three Regina robberies that occurred between July 8 and Oct. 18.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The 53-year-old worked as a sports reporter at what is now CTV Prince Albert before taking a sportscaster job at CTV Winnipeg — which was then known as CKY — in 1992. He eventually worked his way up to news director before becoming a journalism teacher at Red River College in 2002.

He moved to B.C. in 2011 but returned to Winnipeg in 2014. He was most recently teaching again at Red River until this summer.

Police do not yet know when Vogelsang will appear in court in connection to the charge in Saskatoon.