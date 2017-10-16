

CTV Saskatoon





A burst pipe and major flooding at Martensville’s city hall over the weekend has prompted the city to temporarily move its operations.

The city plans to operate out of an old grocery store — the former Shop Easy — on Centennial Drive until city hall is repaired, spokesperson Dillon Shewchuk said.

The flooding occurred Saturday night. An alarm alerted managers to the problem, and they found water throughout the building’s main floor when they arrived on scene.

Water and power were promptly shut off.

The building is now closed for repairs. A city council meeting set for Tuesday has been cancelled.