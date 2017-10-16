Flooding prompts Martensville city hall closure
Water runs from Martensville's city hall after a burst pipe left the building flooded. (Clark's Crossing Gazette)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 2:59PM CST
A burst pipe and major flooding at Martensville’s city hall over the weekend has prompted the city to temporarily move its operations.
The city plans to operate out of an old grocery store — the former Shop Easy — on Centennial Drive until city hall is repaired, spokesperson Dillon Shewchuk said.
The flooding occurred Saturday night. An alarm alerted managers to the problem, and they found water throughout the building’s main floor when they arrived on scene.
Water and power were promptly shut off.
The building is now closed for repairs. A city council meeting set for Tuesday has been cancelled.
More Stories
- Grader hits gas line; five homes evacuated
- University of Saskatchewan opens respiratory health research centre
- Police cruiser crashes on Idylwyld Freeway exit
- Flooding prompts Martensville city hall closure
- Teen stabbed at gathering near Prince Albert
- Government lowering small business tax rate to 9 per cent over two years 12
- 'MeToo' hashtag highlighting scope of sexual harassment 2
- NDP launches charm offensive with Jagmeet Singh as it kicks off leader's tour