Fireball spotted over Alberta, Saskatchewan after rocket re-enters earth’s atmosphere
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 1:42PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 2:30PM CST
A large object that broke up in the earth’s atmosphere over Saskatchewan and Alberta Friday night was likely a rocket booster, according to the U.S Strategic Command.
The agency confirmed the news in a statement to CTV News Monday morning.
The Antares rocket, which propelled the Cygnus spacecraft, was launched on November 12 with supplies on board for the International Space Station. It was the booster from the Antares rocket that entered the atmosphere Friday.
Garrett Dyck witnessed the spectacle. The Saskatoon man called it a shocking experience.
“I don’t think I’ll ever see something like that again,” he said.
“We ran through the house with our shoes on through the front door and by the time we got out the front door it was already a speck. It wasn't big anymore. You could barely see it, it was moving so fast!"
U.S. Strategic Command says it tracks more than 23,000 objects in space to protect the public.
