The Saskatoon Fire Department held a special ceremony to thank a family for helping save three people from a house fire.

The department invited members of the Klinger family to Fire Station No. 1 on Friday to personally thank them for their quick thinking and bravery.

"I've been doing this a long time,” assistant fire chief Wayne Rodger said. “(We) just thought it was important that everybody else sees some of these things that … that we see, with some regularity, of people just stepping up and taking some ownership on the welfare of others in the city,”

Ami Klinger, 14, and her 11-year-old brother Colson alerted residents to a house fire in the 500 block of Hampton Circle on Sunday night.

The pair rushed over to their neighbour’s house when Colson saw the home’s deck on fire around 10 p.m.

“We ran over there and knocked on the door and rang the doorbell like crazy for a couple minutes,” Ami told CTV News on Tuesday. “Nobody was answering, but I had a feeling that somebody was in there.”

Ami had never seen a fire before and said she was a little shaken up, but wanted to alert the people inside the house in case the fire grew. When a man came to the door the flames were getting bigger and climbing up the house.

“I was just hoping that nobody was going to be hurt or anything,” she said.

Their dad was calling 911 before he ran over to the home. When he arrived, he said someone in the house was trying to put out the flames with the fire extinguisher before there was a “mini explosion,” causing the man to jump back.

The kids’ father Dave said the family was just doing the right thing and being good neighbours.

“(I’m) very proud that the kids were able to go over there and knock on the door and the window, and didn’t seem very scared or anything,” he said at the ceremony on Friday.

Dave said one of the three people who escaped safely paid their family a visit to say thank you.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire be from improper disposal of smoking material. Damage is estimated at $450,000.

--- With files from CTV Saskatoon's Moses Woldu and Jennifer Jellicoe.