

CTV Saskatoon





A father and son who both use wheelchairs say the Saskatoon Health Region isn’t doing enough to clear snow off sidewalks outside Saskatoon City Hospital.

Jason Finkbeiner, who is quadriplegic, says he had trouble taking his father out for the day Saturday because of the snow. His father is temporarily in a wheelchair as he receives care.

Nearby businesses had already cleared their sidewalks by the time Finkbeiner arrived at the hospital, but the hospital’s sidewalks were still covered.

“Everywhere else in the neighbourhood was shovelled but the public service we all need, City Hospital,” Finkbeiner said.

Many sidewalks around the hospital remained untouched as of Monday morning, over two days since the dumping of snow.

Finkbeiner said he was only able to maneuver through the snow with the help of his wife.

“Worse yet, it had been packed down by people walking on it, so if I were to try to get out to help him, it would have been impossible for me to get past there,” he said.

“When those things happen, and we’re still being reasonable about giving people time to clear snow, and it’s packed down, you feel very excluded from society.”

The Saskatoon Health Region said “an unusual staff shortage” left them to use a contractor for snow removal over the weekend.

“This is not our typical process for snow clearing and may have meant unfortunate delays for patients at times,” a statement from the region read.

The region is working on hiring more service staff.