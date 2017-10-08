

CTV Saskatoon





Greenwater RCMP responded on Saturday to a fatal collision at the junction of 38 and highway 49 near Kelvington.

First responders were on scene attending to the victims when RCMP arrived. A 98-year old woman, the passenger of a Ford F-150 involved in the collision, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, a 66-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries; he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Initial reports by RCMP state the F-150 failed to stop at a stop sign south of Kelvington, and was struck by a westbound semi-tractor trailer on the 49 highway.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the collision.

Traffic was diverted in the area for nearly seven hours as a motor vehicle reconstruction team investigated the scene.

Greenwater RCMP is still investigating the incident with the assistance of Yorkton Traffic Services. No charges have been laid.