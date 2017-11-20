The family of an Indigenous teen found dead in Regina two years ago is raising concerns over the coroner’s report into his death.

Fourteen-year-old Haven Dubois was found dead in a shallow ravine in east Regina in May of 2015.

Dubois’ mother and grandmother, who spoke at a news conference on Monday in Saskatoon, claim the boy’s death was a result of a criminal act. A report by the coroner’s office ruled the death accidental.

The family claims the report left out critical details. Grandmother Constance Dubois claims the teen had wounds on his face and says he was missing his wallet and jewelry.

“Just the whole attitude of indifference that you run up against. Haven was just a number to them,” Dubois said. “They didn’t even have his name spelt right [on the autopsy].”

The Dubois family’s concerns were raised in the wake of a multi-million-dollar court settlement involving the coroner’s office. Chief Coroner Dr. Shaun Ladham was sued for $5 million recently by a doctor who was applying for a job in the coroner’s office. Dr. Jeffrey Racette claimed Dr. Ladham discriminated against him. Racette also claimed Ladham made inappropriate and racist comments towards Indigenous bodies in the morgue.

Dubois told reporters the family wants his death to be deemed undetermined rather than accidental.

The province plans to carry out an external review of the coroner’s office.