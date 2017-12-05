

CTV Saskatoon





Snowfall and worsening road conditions are keeping Saskatoon emergency crews busy Tuesday.

City police say officers responded to 14 collisions — including five over the noon hour — between 5 a.m. and about 1:30 p.m.

One crash, in Circle Drive’s westbound lanes, left morning traffic backed up between Preston and Clarence avenues. Another, also on Circle Drive, ended with an SUV colliding into a tree near Warman Road, and another left at least one vehicle smashed against a barrier on the Idylwyld Drive Freeway.

The snow is leading to slippery streets, according to police.

Two of the 14 crashes resulted in minor injuries.

Police are asking drivers to slow down, to give more space between their vehicles and other motorists, and to allow themselves more time for travel.

Looks like a pick-up truck crashed into side barrier damaging its front end - traffic starting to flow a little faster now from Preston onto Circle while crews clean up #yxe #yxetraffic #sask pic.twitter.com/YqVaJL2uyB — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) December 5, 2017

Here's a closer look - traffic very slow moving while emergency crews respond to crash #yxe #yxetraffic #sask pic.twitter.com/0wwFjHeNGl — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) December 5, 2017

Slow moving traffic on Circle Drive South between Preston Ave & Clarence Ave - multiple cars piled up after collision in westbound lane #yxe #sask #yxetraffic @ctvsaskatoon @CTVMorningStoon pic.twitter.com/f0jDQwo2yj — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) December 5, 2017

Police & MD Ambulance on scene of crash on Circle Dr just before Warman Rd exit - car veered right off road, went up a short hill & collided with a tree #yxe #yxetraffic #sask @ctvsaskatoon pic.twitter.com/R9KEGoJxoE — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) December 5, 2017