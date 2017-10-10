

CTV Saskatoon





An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of Prince Albert over the weekend.

RCMP say police responded to the single-vehicle rollover at about 4 p.m. Sunday on Highway 3.

The vehicle’s lone occupant, a 24-year-old man, died as he was being transported to hospital by paramedics.

The highway was temporarily closed as crews responded to the rollover.

Mounties and the provincial coroner’s office are still investigating.