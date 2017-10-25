

CTV Saskatoon





An early morning kitchen fire caused $50,000 in damages, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a home on the 1400 block of Junor Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke showing from the side and front of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the main floor kitchen of the house.

No one was injured and four people were able to evacuate safely. A fire investigator has deemed the fire to be accidental in nature. It was caused by a pot of hot cooking oil igniting.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says it would like to remind people to use caution when cooking with oil, and use proper sized containers with lids to prevent any flare-up or overflow.