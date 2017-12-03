Early-morning collision near Maidstone
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 12:32PM CST
A collision between a semi-truck and a pickup truck left one person with minor injuries near Maidstone on Sunday morning.
The collision happened at the intersection of Highways 16 and 21, according to RCMP.
Eastbounddrivers could expect a delay of approximately 10 to 15 minutes as traffic was routed around the collision, police said, in a statement.
Westbound traffic was also expected to be affected.
