

CTV Saskatoon





A $500,000 donation from RBC is aiming to improve mental health services for kids in northern Saskatchewan.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation announced the donation Tuesday. The money will send two robots to the north, allowing psychiatrists in Saskatoon to see and treat children with mental health issues in northern communities.

The robots are equipped with cameras and portals for medical devices. Doctors control the robots using an app.

The children’s hospital has yet to decide which communities will receive the robots.