Donation brings in two robots to help mental health services in northern Sask.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 1:20PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:02PM CST
A $500,000 donation from RBC is aiming to improve mental health services for kids in northern Saskatchewan.
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation announced the donation Tuesday. The money will send two robots to the north, allowing psychiatrists in Saskatoon to see and treat children with mental health issues in northern communities.
The robots are equipped with cameras and portals for medical devices. Doctors control the robots using an app.
The children’s hospital has yet to decide which communities will receive the robots.
