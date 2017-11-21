

CTV Saskatoon





A dog has died after a fire in west Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen in the sky on Dickey Crescent after the fire broke out around 6:00 a.m.

The owner of the home tells CTV News the fire started in a dog house in the back yard before spreading to backside of the house and up through the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; damage is estimated at $50,000.