Dog killed in early morning fire in west Saskatoon
Smoke can be seen pouring from home at 206 Dickey Crescent. (MARK VILLANI/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 8:23AM CST
A dog has died after a fire in west Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.
Flames and smoke could be seen in the sky on Dickey Crescent after the fire broke out around 6:00 a.m.
The owner of the home tells CTV News the fire started in a dog house in the back yard before spreading to backside of the house and up through the roof.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation; damage is estimated at $50,000.
