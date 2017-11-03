

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan’s doctors are hoping the move to one provincewide health authority next month doesn’t hurt rural communities.

Dr. Joanne Sivertson, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, which represents 2,300 physicians, hosted a discussion alongside Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone on Friday at the SMA’s fall assembly. She and several other doctors in attendance highlighted the medical association’s concerns.

“Physicians are hoping that we will gain the efficiencies that the ministry is hoping to gain with amalgamation,” Sivertson said, “but we’re of course always nervous that services will end up getting too centralized or that decisions will be made in urban centres that may impact rural communities in possibly negative ways.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, a consolidation of the province’s 12 health regions, is set to launch Dec. 4.

Livingstone told the assembly the new authority has spent the last nine months preparing for the transition and said ensuring doctors are placed into top positions will be key.

“Having physicians in the executive leadership roles is critical to the success of the organization,” he said.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter, who also spoke at the assembly, told media the ministry has created groups in rural regions to better understand the needs of people living in the areas.

“I represent a rural area,” he said. “As much as possible, we want to keep services out where the patients are, as well.”

Saskatchewan Health Authority’s head office will be based in Saskatoon.