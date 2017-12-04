

CTV Saskatoon





A Prince Albert doctor is facing accusations of unprofessional misconduct after allegedly having sex with a number of patients.

Dr. Josias Furstenberg is accused by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan of 11 charges of unprofessional conduct.

Six charges are sex-related, while others are for ethical and privacy breaches. A document from the physicians and surgeons college alleges he passed forward or accessed patient information and photos without the patients’ consent. It also accuses him of prescribing large quantities of opioids.

The charges against Furstenberg, which were brought against him Nov. 24, are not criminal in nature.

The doctor will have a chance to speak to the allegations before a discipline committee. A date for the hearing has not yet been set.