

CTV Saskatoon





A single-vehicle rollover near Nipawin, Sask., has left a Deschambault Lake man dead.

The 39-year-old man, a passenger in a pickup truck that RCMP say left the road and rolled Saturday on Highway 106, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the truck – a 24-year-old man and two women, ages 25 and 30 – were taken to hospital in Prince Albert with minor injuries, according to police. All three are also from Deschambault Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Officers are still investigating.