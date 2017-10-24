Deschambault Lake man dies in Highway 106 rollover
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 11:28AM CST
A single-vehicle rollover near Nipawin, Sask., has left a Deschambault Lake man dead.
The 39-year-old man, a passenger in a pickup truck that RCMP say left the road and rolled Saturday on Highway 106, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people in the truck – a 24-year-old man and two women, ages 25 and 30 – were taken to hospital in Prince Albert with minor injuries, according to police. All three are also from Deschambault Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan.
Officers are still investigating.
