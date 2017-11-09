CTV Saskatoon shines in ‘Best of Saskatoon’ Awards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 7:30AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 7:46AM CST
CTV Saskatoon took home a number of accolades in the 2017 Planet S Magazine ‘Best of Saskatoon’ awards.
CTV Saskatoon won Best News Outlet Overall and Best TV News/ Sports Coverage.
The awards of Best Reporter and Best Weatherperson also went to our Jennifer Jellicoe and Jeff Rogstad respectively.
The Planet S ‘Best of Saskatoon’ awards is an online reader poll. The awards are given to the nominees with the highest number of votes in their category.
More Stories
- 845 Cameco workers receive temporary layoff notices
- Brad Wall says Governor General shouldn't mock people of faith
- Small knives will be allowed on planes, but baby powder banned: Transport Canada
- How a Canadian PoW survived: Letters, diary help grandson tell sergeant's story
- Expanded parental leave takes effect Dec. 3 2
- Online reviews can get you sued; here's what not to do 1
- Warman man charged with importing fentanyl derivatives
- CTV Saskatoon shines in ‘Best of Saskatoon’ Awards 1