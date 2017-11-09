

CTV Saskatoon





CTV Saskatoon took home a number of accolades in the 2017 Planet S Magazine ‘Best of Saskatoon’ awards.

CTV Saskatoon won Best News Outlet Overall and Best TV News/ Sports Coverage.

The awards of Best Reporter and Best Weatherperson also went to our Jennifer Jellicoe and Jeff Rogstad respectively.

The Planet S ‘Best of Saskatoon’ awards is an online reader poll. The awards are given to the nominees with the highest number of votes in their category.