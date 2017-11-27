

CTV Saskatoon





A Kilburn Hall inmate who died more than two years ago had large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in his system when he was pronounced dead, an inquest heard Monday.

The 17-year-old died in July 2015. His name can’t be released because a judge, citing the Youth Criminal Justice Act, ordered a publication ban Monday on the first day of the inquest into the teen’s death.

Kilburn Hall’s director, Warren Davis, testified at the inquest the teen was known to be addicted to crystal meth. He said it’s believed the teen smuggled the drug into the youth centre — likely in a body cavity — which is when the drug entered the teen’s system.

Staff at the centre knew little about crystal meth at the time, according to Davis. Staff thought the teen was in withdrawal, but he was actually overdosing.

Previous reports stated the teen was pronounced dead in hospital, but a Saskatoon police detective sergeant said Monday he died at Kilburn Hall. The officer also told the inquest an autopsy report indicated the teen died of a meth overdose.

Davis said the youth facility has made various changes, including better training and strip searches whenever residents return to the centre, in response to the death. He also said Kilburn Hall isn’t overcrowded and wasn’t at the time of the death.

A coroner who performed the autopsy on the teen is expected to speak at the inquest later in the week.

--- based on a report by Albert Delitala