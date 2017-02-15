Crude oil has been illegally dumped near Lloydminster’s wastewater treatment plant.

The Saskatchewan government confirms a tank trailer recently dumped about 2,000 litres of heavy crude — or nearly 13 barrels of oil — into a ditch, which flows into a storm channel.

City of Lloydminster crews responded to the scene, near the wastewater plant north of the city, at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a media release from the city. The city referred to the incident as a spill, but provincial officials later stated the oil was deliberately dumped.

Ministry of Environment crews are investigating.

Cleanup is expected to take 48 hours, the province says. The oil has been contained with sandbags and a contractor is using a vac truck and steamer to clean the oil from the ditch.

The scene is located on the Saskatchewan side of the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

The province does not believe the oil is a threat to Lloydminster’s water supply.

--- with files from Julie Clark