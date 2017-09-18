Crime concerns prompt Buckland RM to shut down grid road
A "Road Closed" sign blocks Peter Pond Road in the Rural Municipality of Buckland. The road was shut down because of crime concerns, according to the RM's reeve.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 5:02PM CST
A grid road in the Shellbrook area locals say is a hot spot for crime has been closed.
The Rural Municipality of Buckland recently closed part of Peter Pond Road, leading to the North Saskatchewan River, in response to crime concerns, according to the RM’s reeve, Don Fyrk.
Fyrk said the road was a problem area, including for drug abuse and prostitution. People also often met on the road to exchange stolen property, he said.
One resident in the area said every other day he’d pick up needles, condoms and other garbage along the road.
The closure is a preventative measure, according to Fyrk. No crime has been reported since the road was shut down.
Some residents are concerned the closure will stop their access to a local fishing spot, but Fyrk said people can still use the road by foot.
