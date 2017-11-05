Crews searching for person in river
Crews search for missing person in river. (CTV SASKATOON/ALBERT DELITALA)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 10:43AM CST
Emergency crews in Saskatoon are searching for a person in the river near the Circle Drive Bridge on Sunday.
Saskatoon police and the fire department arrived on scene after receiving a report of someone in the river just before 6:30 a.m.
Search crews have yet to locate anyone, according to police.
Police say the fire department will release more information about the rescue operation.
