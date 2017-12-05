Crews respond to third fire in less than a week caused by smoking
Saskatoon Fire says this fire was started by improper disposal of smoking materials. (CREDIT: SASKATOON FIRE)
For the third time in less than a week, careless smoking has caused a fire at a home in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to an apartment at 26 Maxwell Crescent just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday to a report of flames and smoke coming from the inside of a corner suite.
Crews were able to locate the fire and extinguish it. The building was then ventilated to remove any remaining smoke.
City buses were called in to provide shelter for the people evacuated from the building.
No one was injured and damages are estimated to be about $100,000.
