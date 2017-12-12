Saskatoon Fire and Saskatoon Police are currently dealing with a major building fire at the Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre, located at the corner of 33rd Street and Alberta Avenue.

The building was previously the home of the Saskatoon Events Centre.

A 911 call was received at 5:21 a.m. reporting smoke and fire coming from the building. Five fire trucks were initially dispatched to the scene, and another three were subsequently sent. Fire crews continue to battle the blaze.

Fire crews held a press conference at 8:30 a.m. to update the media. Asst. Chief Wayne Rodger revealed that the blaze had moved into the roof of the building.

"Obviously there is a fair amount of concern when we have fire above us, there's always the potential for a collapse," Rogers told reporters.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. No damage estimates are available.

There are several traffic restrictions in place, including:

Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street. North bound traffic is restricted to one lane.

33rd Street between Idylwyld and Alberta Avenue is shut down to all traffic.

Alberta Avenue and 33rd Street is closed off.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Updates will be provided as they become available.