Crash at Circle Dr. and Ave C South sends two people to hospital
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 6:48PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 10:42PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says two people were taken to hospital after a collision at the intersection of Avenue C North and Circle Drive at around 2:15 Sunday afternoon.
The pickup truck and car involved were badly damaged and a male passenger was trapped in the passenger seat of the car, the fire department said.
Extraction tools were used to remove the passenger side of the car in order to free the male.
More Stories
- Argos heading to Grey Cup after wild 25-21 win over Roughriders
- Crash at Circle Dr. and Ave C South sends two people to hospital
- Reservist killed in training accident at CFB Shilo 1
- Back-to-work legislation ends five-week Ontario college strike 6
- AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young dies at 64 6
- Flare set off inside Cape Breton Walmart closes store, causes millions in damage 1
- NDP again calls for the resignation of Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre
- 3 injured in semi-SUV crash in Saskatoon