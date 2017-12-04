

Canadian Pacific’s holiday train is chugging through Saskatchewan this week.

The festive train and its brightly lit cars made their way through Bredenbury, Yorkton, Foam Lake and Wynyard throughout the morning and afternoon Monday, before the train was scheduled to arrive at its final stop of the day, Saskatoon.

The train is set to arrive in Saskatoon, at the CP railway overpass near Seventh Avenue North and Warburton Street, at 8:35 p.m. Some streets in the area will be closed, according to Saskatoon police.

Each stop on the Saskatchewan tour includes a half-hour performance from Colin James and Emma-Lee.

The train — the railway’s Canadian Holiday Train — will continue its journey through the province, with stops in Wilkie and Macklin, on Tuesday afternoon.

CP’s U.S. holiday train, which will begin in the northeastern states, will finish its tour with a run through Saskatchewan’s south Dec. 15, 16 and 17, before stopping in Alberta.

The U.S. train’s southern Saskatchewan stops — at North Portal, Estevan, Weyburn, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Maple Creek — will include performances from Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott.