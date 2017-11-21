Saskatoon city council has given the green light to a new condominium development in the Nutana neighborhood, despite opposition from some residents.

Meridian Development’s request to re-zone the properties at 631 and 637 University Drive to allow for a higher-density condo project was granted by council Monday night.

The seven-storey building would include up to 45 units. A total of 90 parking spaces are also proposed, with most of them inside an underground parking garage.

Many residents showed up to city hall to either voice support or concerns about the project.

Included in the council agenda was a petition with nearly 200 signatures from people who opposed the project. Many felt it would create traffic flow problems, unwanted noise or parking issues. Several residents were also concerned about the condo building hurting the character of the neighborhood.

But other residents supported the project, saying it would create additional living options and more opportunities for local business. The Broadway Business Improvement district also supported the development.

The condo project will include 10 townhouse-style units that front both University Drive and 13th Street East, as well as 35 apartment-style units on the upper floors.

The site for the condo building is currently occupied by the Faith Alive Family Church, which will be leaving the area.

City councillor Cynthia Block, who represents the Ward 6 neighborhood, said she understands resident concerns but believes approving the project is in the best long-term interest of the city. Block said she supports the city’s growth plan and is a strong advocate for infill.

“We need to take the long view as a city council or as any governing body. Not where we are today, but where do we need to be for tomorrow,” Block said.