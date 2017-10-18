The coroner and federal occupational health and safety officials are investigating the sudden death of a man at an industrial site near Outlook.

RCMP received a call Tuesday about a sudden death at an industrial site in the Outlook area. A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg was found dead at the scene when officers arrived, according to RCMP. His name hasn’t been released.

The chief coroner’s office and the federal government’s branch of occupational health and safety are investigating the details surrounding the death. The federal government is involved because the industrial site is under federal jurisdiction.

Outlook is about 95 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.