Two construction companies hired to build the Remai Modern Art Gallery are suing each other, according to court documents.

The City of Saskatoon hired construction company EllisDon to build the Remai Modern.

EllisDon subcontracted Dynamic Glass & Door to install glass and a curtain wall in the project.

In a statement of claim, EllisDon alleges Dynamic failed to follow the subcontract specifications, correct deficient work and complete the work on time.

EllisDon is suing Dynamic for approximately $2 million.

But Dynamic claims EllisDon did not provide clear specifications of the construction requirements and failed to pay the full amount for the job.

To offset Dynamic’s alleged loss, it is suing EllisDon for more than $1.6 million.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.