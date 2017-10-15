A collision between a city road grader and a car left a man and woman with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning.

Saskatoon police arrived on scene at 19th Street and Avenue F South at about 10:00 a.m. According to police, a vehicle was travelling southbound and collided with a City of Saskatoon road grader.

A 75-year-old man and 69-year-old woman inside the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Saskatoon Fire Department. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The operator of the grader wasn't injured.

Police continue to investigate to determine if charges will be laid.