Cloverleaf overpass repairs complete; Highway 11 lanes to reopen
Saskatoon emergency crews respond after a semi hit an overpass at Circle Drive East and Highway 11 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 4:31PM CST
Two lanes of Highway 11 into Saskatoon will be reopened by Monday afternoon’s rush hour, the city says.
The two northbound lanes of the highway, at the Circle Drive cloverleaf, have been shut down since Thursday after a semi struck the cloverleaf overpass days earlier. The shutdown allowed for crews to repair the overpass.
Repairs were expected to last about a week, but the city said Monday work was completed earlier than anticipated.
More Stories
- Pot on the Prairie: Legalization timeline worries province, police 1
- Sask. Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty resigns from cabinet
- Alleged Fallen Saints leader pleads guilty to recruiting for a criminal organization, assault
- Two cows, bull die after farmer says treated canola dumped on pasture
- Saskatoon public school enrollment increases from 2016
- Police release sketch of man wanted in Friday morning highway shooting
- Cloverleaf overpass repairs complete; Highway 11 lanes to reopen
- Man dies after crash with semi east of Lloydminster