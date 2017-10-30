

CTV Saskatoon





Two lanes of Highway 11 into Saskatoon will be reopened by Monday afternoon’s rush hour, the city says.

The two northbound lanes of the highway, at the Circle Drive cloverleaf, have been shut down since Thursday after a semi struck the cloverleaf overpass days earlier. The shutdown allowed for crews to repair the overpass.

Repairs were expected to last about a week, but the city said Monday work was completed earlier than anticipated.