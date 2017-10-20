Closing arguments and new witness testimony in the adult sentencing hearing for the La Loche shooter are expected to begin Friday morning in Meadow Lake Provincial Court.

The hearing is to determine if the teen — who has pleaded guilty to killing four people and injuring seven others in a January 2016 shooting — should be sentenced as an adult.

New evidence was put forth in August, which prompted Justice Janet McIvor to allow Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang to cross-examine two defence witnesses.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox filed a Gladue report, which looks at circumstances of Indigenous offenders when determining a sentence. In the report, a psychiatrist and psychologist say the teen has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. The Crown is expected to cross-examine those experts Friday morning.

The teen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016. He killed four people and injured seven others. He shot two brothers — 17-year-old Dayne and 13-year-old Drayden Fontaine — in a home in La Loche before going to the La Loche Community School and opening fire. He killed teacher Adam Wood, 35, and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier, 21, and injured seven others. He ran into a school washroom where he gave himself up after about 10 minutes of pacing around the school with a gun.

During the hearing in June, the teen apologized to the victims and their families. Fox said he's remorseful, but Crown witnesses testified otherwise.

Stang had previously told reporters the teen should receive an adult sentence based on the gravity of the offence, the impact it's had on victims and the community of La Loche, and because the teen was close to his 18th birthday at the time of the crimes. He presented evidence during the hearing that the teen became obsessed with the Columbine shooting and glorified violence.

A neuropsychologist called by the defence testified the teen's IQ of 68 is well below average. A psychiatrist diagnosed the teen with six disorders, including intellectual development disorder, conduct disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Fox argued the teen has made progress during his time at Kilburn Hall in Saskatoon, and said a youth facility is the right fit for him.

The teen's identity is protected by a publication ban because he was 17 at the time of the crimes. If he is sentenced as an adult, the ban would be lifted.

The hearing has been before the courts on and off since May and closing arguments have been delayed twice. The case was last postponed in September after Stang was appointed as a provincial court judge in Melfort. Prosecutor Pouria Tabrizi-Reardigan, who was assisting Stang, has taken over the file.

