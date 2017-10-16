

CTV Saskatoon





A proposed 4.96 per cent property tax increase next year could be cut by close to half a per cent, depending on Saskatoon city council’s budget deliberations in late November.

The city released a full preliminary budget Monday, calling for a 4.96 per cent tax hike, but noted the increase could drop to 4.59 per cent if councillors approve $825,000 in savings to mitigate the hike. Savings could be taken from the discontinuation of a printed “Annual Report to Citizens,” from better interest on city bank deposits, from funding a staff position through the planning levy and from other small spending adjustments, city administration said.

The 4.96 per cent number was the same figure given by city administrators in a budget update last month. The increase, which works out to $10.9 million, would be put toward the dedicated snow and ice levy, the police budget, civic services and to mitigate a $6.1 million drop in grants from the province, according to the city.

The proposed number — 4.96 per cent — works out to $86.37 more per month for homeowners with properties valued at the average $371,000.

The total preliminary budget now lands at $491 million, or $13.3 million more than the 2017 budget.

The budge includes more money for police and fire services as well as snow and ice management programs. The capital budge includes $27.9 million in upgrades and maintenance at the wastewater treatment plant. $19.8 million would be earmarked for upgrades at Saskatoon Light & Power.

Transportation projects include $31.8 million for paved roadway and sidewalk preservation and $1.9 million for overpass maintenance at 33rd Street and Circle Drive. 9.5 per cent of the capital budget will go towards recreation and culture projects, with $22.9 million for Gordon Howe Complex upgrades.

City hall is also facing a decline in non-property tax revenues. And the 2018 budget calls for increases in user fees for civic facilities like indoor rinks, golf courses, the zoo, and Gordon Howe Campground. Monthly bills for residential and multi-unit recycline are also pegged to rise.

Councillors still have finalize the budget. Deliberations are set for Nov. 27 to 29.