City proposing speed limit changes to several roads
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 8:24AM CST
The City of Saskatoon is set to propose speed limit changes to several sections of roadways.
As part of its periodic review of speed limits, city administration is proposing speed limits changes to 12 sections of Saskatoon roadways at Monday’s Special Policy Committee on Transportation.
The city says many of the proposed changes are in the vicinity of the North Commuter Parkway in anticipation of the bridge opening in 2018. “Our objective is to establish speed limits that help keep the flow of traffic moving as quickly as is safe,” Jay Magus, Acting Director of Transportation said in a written release. “The speed limits need to be reasonable based on the road classification and design so that drivers aren’t experiencing unnecessary frustration, but are also able to navigate the roadways at a speed that keeps them in control.”
The proposed changes include:
Some of the changes being proposed are as follows:
Speed reduction from 60 km/h to 50 km/h:
- Central Avenue north of Somers Road to Agra Road
- McOrmond Drive from Fedoruk Drive to east of Lowe Road
- Millar Avenue from 60th Street to 71st Street
Speed increase from 50 km/h to 60 km/h:
- Fedoruk Drive from Central Avenue to McOrmond Drive
Speed reduction from 80 km/h to 60 km/h:
- Zimmerman Road north of Highway 16
If adopted, the changes are expected to take effect this fall.
More Stories
- Kindergarten student dead after being found in pond near Dundonald School 1
- Teen recovering after being stabbed inside St. Paul's Hospital
- Parents stop thief who stole from donation box at cancer walk 1
- Truck driver handed three-year sentence for crash that killed three teens 1
- Wildfire evacuees in Prince Albert asked to relocate to Saskatoon 1
- Former Rider Justin Cox facing assault charges
- City proposing speed limit changes to several roads
- Kissel wins big at Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon