The City of Saskatoon is set to propose speed limit changes to several sections of roadways.

As part of its periodic review of speed limits, city administration is proposing speed limits changes to 12 sections of Saskatoon roadways at Monday’s Special Policy Committee on Transportation.

The city says many of the proposed changes are in the vicinity of the North Commuter Parkway in anticipation of the bridge opening in 2018. “Our objective is to establish speed limits that help keep the flow of traffic moving as quickly as is safe,” Jay Magus, Acting Director of Transportation said in a written release. “The speed limits need to be reasonable based on the road classification and design so that drivers aren’t experiencing unnecessary frustration, but are also able to navigate the roadways at a speed that keeps them in control.”

The proposed changes include:

Speed reduction from 60 km/h to 50 km/h:

Central Avenue north of Somers Road to Agra Road

McOrmond Drive from Fedoruk Drive to east of Lowe Road

Millar Avenue from 60th Street to 71st Street

Speed increase from 50 km/h to 60 km/h:

Fedoruk Drive from Central Avenue to McOrmond Drive

Speed reduction from 80 km/h to 60 km/h:

Zimmerman Road north of Highway 16

If adopted, the changes are expected to take effect this fall.