The City of Saskatoon officially launched its growth plan Monday morning.

The plan, which was already been approved by council in April of 2016, is aimed at continuing a city-wide conversation to welcome an additional 250,000 people to Saskatoon in the coming decades.

The city and the Government of Canada will share a total contribution of $7.65 million through the Public Transportation Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The money will go to a number of projects including a re-envisioned transit system based around Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The aim is to make transit more attractive as the city grows.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said a new transit plan would provide better bus service and help grow transportation corridors in the downtown and university areas. He also added that the city hopes to use some of the money to redevelop abandoned, vacant, or underused properties in the city.

“By making the streets more amendable to transit, to pedestrians, and to those uses, it helps those who own the property or are making decisions on what kind of development they’re going to take a risk on to redevelop it in a way that achieves a higher density,” Clark said. “If we can do that, then those property owners can leverage a lot more potential revenue on their properties by building up on them instead of just having one-story buildings and parking lots.”

Director of Planning & Development Lesley Anderson said the City and its partners will seek monthly feedback from people. She says the feedback will help to identify what changes need to be made to support rapid transit. “In turn this type of transit system will also help support transit-oriented development on these corridors and make really efficient use of our existing infrastructure,” said Anderson.

Anderson added consultation with residents and stakeholders will begin in November leading up to a major engagement event in March of 2018.

The city says planning and design of the BRT and transit system reconfiguration could come in effect as early as 2019.