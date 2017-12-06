

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is commemorating National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women by lowering flags to half-mast at all city-run facilities.

The day of remembrance was created to pay homage to 14 women who were killed by a gunman at École Polytechnique in Montreal 28 years ago.

The day is also meant to raise awareness about ongoing violence against women and encourage communities to find ways of reducing violence against women and girls.

"The day is an opportunity for Canadians to reflect on the phenomenon of violence against women in our society. It is also an opportunity to consider the women and girls for whom violence is a daily reality, and to remember those who have died as a result of gender-based violence," the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

Meghan Campbell, a senior program support worker for a women's shelter in Saskatoon, said a lot work needs to be done to reduce violence against women and girls, but raising awareness is a step in the right direction.

"The general public needs to know more about domestic violence and that it is still an issue in our province. I think if we talk about it more and shed more light on it, then people will feel more comfortable to talk to other people if they are experiencing violence," Campbell said.

"It's not something that you have to hide, or stay in an abusive relationship. You can leave and there are other options.”

She also said women or girls who are experiencing violence should contact police or a women’s shelter.

Regina also held a vigil at the YWCA to pay respects to those who died during the Montreal Massacre.