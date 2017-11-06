Homeowners in flood-prone areas of Saskatoon could soon have their property assessed for options to reduce flood damage from heavy rainfall.

The decision comes after several properties were affected by flash flooding from heavy rain this summer.

A city committee on Monday endorsed a home-protection pilot project, which would see the city cover two-thirds of the cost of an assessment for homes that are prone to flooding. The city estimates there are around 600 homes in 30 different areas that are considered to be high-risk for flooding.

The assessments could cost $125 for homeowners, with the city picking up the rest of the tab. The assessments would determine ways for property owners to minimize damage to valuables and manage water on site, and it would help them understand insurance coverage. Homeowners could also receive recommendations on upgrades to their homes or property which could mitigate flood problems.

As for the cost of property upgrades, the city says depending on what the costs are, it could look at a subsidy program in the future. But at this time, it wants to undertake assessments to get more information on what solutions are available.

“We want to undertake the assessments to get a feel for what residents can do,” Angela Gardiner, Acting General Manager of Transportation and Utilities, told CTV after a presentation was made to the committee at city hall.

City council still has to approve the project. But if it’s approved, Gardiner says it would be implemented in 2018.

The city says there is already a similar program up and running in Burlington, Ont.

Another option is for the city to purchase the homes that are a high risk for flooding. A report says that could be a cost-effective option in some areas but would require more study.