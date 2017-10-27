The city budget for the current year is facing a shortfall of $3.4-million - and it’s partly because more residents are obeying bylaws.

A fiscal update that will be tabled at city hall next week says parking ticket revenue projections are down $1.7-million. The reasons cited are higher fines, and fewer residents getting tickets thanks to the parking app that’s led to increased compliance.

Revenue from traffic violations are also projected to fall by $700,000. The report says less patrol tickets being issued due to better compliance from residents and the implementation of Automated Speed Enforcement and Red Light Cameras, which dedicate revenue to traffic safety initiatives.

Transit is also reporting a deficit of $1.79-million, mostly thanks to ridership, charter and fare revenues all being less than anticipated.

City administration says revenues recreation facilities are estimated to be $0.78-million lower than projected due to less money from general admissions and LeisureCard. The report notes that actual admissions continue to rise year-over-year while revenues are falling short of the approved revenue budget.

The report will be tabled at the Standing Policy Committee on Finance on Monday.